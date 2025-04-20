Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Sulabh founder Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, unveiled the statue of Social Reformer and founder of Sulabh movement late Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak and dedicated a road on his name in Aligunj area in Lucknow.

The Union minister, while recalling the contributions of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, described him as a missionary. He urged the people to follow his path in social engineering and equality and advocated adoption of his principles and philosophy in social life .

Advertisement

He said late Dr. Pathak transformed India’s sanitation ecosystem by introducing cost-effective and eco-friendly toilets that contributed immensely towards health and hygiene. His work furthered safe and hygienic sanitation as a pillar of human dignity and public health. He strengthened the movement for sanitation and cleanliness with complete dedication, so he was himself as an institution.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Nitya Pathak of Sulabh International expressed great satisfaction over the naming of a road after the Sulabh founder. She termed it a tribute to the great soul.

She thanked the defence minister and the state government for dedicating the road to Dr. Bindeshwar pathak.