Social reformer Bhagwan Singh Rolsabsar passes away

Noted social reformer and Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh patron Bhagwan Singh Rolsabsar passed away at a hospital here late Thursday night.

Rolsabsar was not keeping well, and was being treated at the SMS Hospital here, where he breathed his last around 10:45 PM last night.

He was born on February 2, 1944 in Rolsahabsar village of Fatehpur subdivision in Sikar district. He joined the Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh in Ratangarh (Churu) as primary member and in the due course rose to become the fourth Sangh Pramukh in the renowned social organisation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the ruling BJP state President Madan Rathore and many other dignitaries went to the Sangh Shakti Bhawan in Jhotwara locality here on Friday to pay floral tributes to the departed leader.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and several dignitaries condoled the demise of Rolsabsar and remembered his reformative service to the society.