15-Day Cultural Extravaganza to commence in Doon Valley

Virasat Arts and Heritage Festival, organized by the Rural Entrepreneurship for Art and Cultural Heritage (REACH), will open its gates for the 26th edition of the festival on 9th October this year and will observe a conclusion on October 23rd at BR Ambedkar stadium, in the ‘City of Love’ – Dehradun.

The festival popular as ‘Afro-Asia’s biggest heritage & folklife festival’ will be inaugurated at 6.00 pm, followed by a traditional dance/music performance from Uttarakhand.

Marking the 26th anniversary of the festival, it will witness performances by impeccable artists like Wadalis, Aswini Bhide, Suresh Wadkar, Prahlad Singh Tipania, Osman Mir, Kumresh and many more from various walks of the cultural milieu.

The 15-day-long festival is a platform for people to closely experience art, culture and music by the renowned classical music and dance maestros and master craftsmen are invited to perform.

The festival will showcase a crafts village, cuisine stalls, an art fair, folk music, Bollywood-style performances, heritage walks, etc. The festival is a chance for people from across the country to educate themselves about India’s rich cultural heritage and learn more about its significance.

Each element of the festival, art exhibition, musicals, food and heritage walk denotes a traditional value attached to the Indian heritage.

RK Singh- Founder and General Secretary, said, “While the world around us has changed substantially due to COVID-19, our enthusiasm to provide a platform for showcasing the best in national and worldwide folk, culture, and art has grown even more. Each passing year, we work towards introducing and promoting the best of the traditional artwork and cultural treasures that adorned many regions of the nation. We are convinced that 2022 will be as successful as the past years as it promises to enchant you and take you on yet another memorable musical and cultural adventure.”