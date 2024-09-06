‘Will provide a clear roadmap’

Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and a Congress Member of Parliament from the Jorhat constituency in Assam has emerged as a pivotal figure in Assam’s political landscape. Despite the challenging circumstances in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP’s dominance seemed unshakeable, Gogoi’s success has turned the tide in Assam’s political dynamics. As the son of the late Tarun Gogoi, a three-time Chief Minister of Assam, Gaurav carries a significant political legacy.

However, he is determined to carve out his path by focusing on the 2026 Assembly elections, with the clear objective of bringing the Congress back to power in Assam, a state where the BJP has held sway for the past eight years. In a candid conversation with Abhijit Deb of The Statesman, Gogoi delves into the various challenges facing the Congress in Assam, the strategies he plans to employ to rejuvenate the party, and his vision for the state.

His recent electoral victory in Jorhat has not only boosted his confidence but has also shifted the political balance in Assam, offering a glimpse of what could be a significant political shift in the state. As Gogoi sets his sights on the 2026 elections, his focus remains unwavering: to restore the Congress’s influence in Assam and address the pressing issues that matter to the people.

Q: In light of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks labelling Miya Muslims as a threat to the indigenous population, how do you view the current state of communal harmony in Assam? Do you believe these statements could have a long-term impact on societal divisions?

A: It is another diversionary tactic being used by a failed chief minister to divert people’s minds. But the people of Assam have seen through the design and will not allow the devious plan to succeed, which is to divide society for political gain. The term “Miya Muslim” was invented by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which is hand-in-glove with the BJP. So both these parties use it whenever they want to derive political benefit.

Q: The BJP has often accused the Congress of being a “party of Muslims” in Assam, particularly in the context of the Hindu-Muslim binary that has dominated political discourse in recent Lok Sabha elections. How does the Congress plan to address this narrative as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections?

A: Look, Congress has ruled Assam for most of the time after independence and it has its acceptance across all communities. It is an ageold tactic of the BJP to brand a party as communal, which it mainly stands for. In recent Lok Sabha elections, I have won from the Jorhat constituency, which is represented by all major communities in Assam. So BJP’s allegation has no substance. On the contrary, the BJP is the only party in India which openly promotes communalism in the name of religion to divide society.

Q: The Assam Chief Minister has taken a strong stand against the migration of Miya Muslims to Upper Assam, framing it as a demographic threat. What is your position on this, and how would you propose to balance the concerns of both indigenous communities and the rights of all Assamese citizens?

A: It is a desperate attempt by a failed chief minister to divide society to gain electorally before the 2026 elections. People will not fall into the trap. As I said earlier, it is a game being played by two communal parties, BJP and AIUDF, for political gain. But this formula will not work anymore in Assam.

Q: Given the BJP’s narrative of protecting indigenous rights and your party’s stance on communal harmony, how will Congress distinguish itself in the 2026 elections in terms of policy and public engagement?

A: We always go to the people with a clean slate, which we did in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and results are there for you to see. We will provide a clear roadmap to the people to make their lives better, which have been hit by rising unemployment, high inflation, and rampant corruption at the highest level. People need relief from all these matters, which affect them daily, rather than the Hindu-Muslim binary that our present government is promoting on a day-to-day basis, ignoring all basic problems of the common man.

Q: With Assam heading towards the 2026 Assembly elections, what role do you see yourself playing in shaping the Congress party’s strategy? Will you be the CM face of Congress in Assam, and what are the key issues you believe will resonate most with the electorate?

A: Whatever responsibility the party bestows on me, I will fulfil it to the best of my abilities. The All India Congress Committee will decide on who will be the next chief ministerial candidate. We all will fight elections unitedly to overthrow the present government, which has failed to meet people’s expectations.