‘Tsunami Ready equips people’

Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar is a seasoned expert with over 25 years of experience in ocean observation, information systems, and advisory services, including the development of tsunami and storm surge early warning systems.

He has held senior techno-managerial roles at premier institutions such as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOCUNESCO). As the Head of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) Secretariat based in Perth, Australia, Dr. Kumar has led impactful international initiatives. He has successfully managed largescale scientific projects involving collaboration with national and international institutions, scientists, and stakeholders. In an exclusive interview with Rahul Gahlawat of The Statesman, Dr Kumar talked about the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System.

Q: What was UNESCO’s role in setting up the tsunami warning system after the 2004 tsunami?

A: When the devastating tsunami struck on 26 December 2004, there was no tsunami warning system in the Indian Ocean region. This tragic event claimed around 230,000 lives, displaced many more, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses. This prompted the United Nations to mandate UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) in 2005 to establish a system to detect and warn about tsunamis and prepare communities in the region. This system is known as the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) and functions under the coordination of the Intergovernmental Coordination Group (ICG). Currently, 27 member states and territories collaborate through this system. Over the past 20 years, efforts under UNESCO’s IOC have focused on establishing technical components, setting standards, deploying sensors, and building regional and national tsunami warning frameworks. The system now includes detection and warning mechanisms, data sharing, and a dissemination network to generate and communicate warnings effectively.

Q: How does the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) operate?

A: The IOTWMS is built on three main pillars, the first is Hazard and Risk Assessment. This involves identifying areas prone to tsunami threats. For the Indian Ocean region, studies have identified hazard zones such as the Sunda subduction zone, the Makran subduction zone, and areas in the Bay of Bengal. These assessments rely on historical studies, paleotsunami data, and probabilistic hazard evaluations. Communities are then informed about potential threats, and vulnerability and risk assessments are developed accordingly. The second pillow is Detection, Warning, and Dissemination. This pillar focuses on technical systems such as seismic stations to detect earthquakes, sea-level monitoring systems (including tsunami buoys and tide gauges), and modeling systems that predict tsunami impact. Once a threat is identified, dissemination systems use internet protocols, satellite communication, and global telecommunication systems to share warnings in real-time. The third is Public Awareness and Response. This pillar emphasizes community preparedness. UNESCO’s Tsunami Ready programme trains communities to respond effectively to warnings by meeting specific criteria, such as having hazard maps, evacuation plans, and regular drills.

Q: What are UNESCO-certified Tsunami Ready communities?

A: Tsunami Ready communities are those that meet the requirements of 12 specific indicators established by UNESCO’s IOC. For example, a community must understand its tsunami risk, have hazard maps, evacuation plans, and safe shelters, and maintain multiple modes of receiving warnings. These communities must also conduct regular drills and have disaster response plans. In the Indian Ocean region, 48 communities are currently recognized as Tsunami Ready – 26 in Odisha, India, and 22 in Indonesia. These communities demonstrate a high level of preparedness to respond to tsunami warnings effectively.

Q: How does the Indian Ocean system differ from other regional tsunami warning systems?

A: After the 2004 tsunami, regional systems were established globally, including the Pacific Tsunami Warning System, the Northeast Atlantic and Mediterranean System, and the Caribbean Early Warning System. All these systems operate under UNESCO’s IOC as a “global system of systems,” adhering to standardized practices and coordinated by a high-level body. Each region has its own mechanisms, working groups, and experts, but all follow harmonized approaches to risk assessment, detection, warning dissemination, and community preparedness. This ensures consistency in addressing tsunami hazards worldwide.

Q: Can you share examples of how the system has helped during disasters, such as cyclones or other coastal hazards?

A: The infrastructure and preparedness developed for tsunamis also benefit other coastal hazards like cyclones and storm surges. For instance, tide gauges used for detecting tsunamis are equally useful for monitoring storm surges. Similarly, seismic stations detect earthquakes, which can precede tsunamis. The preparedness fostered by programmes like Tsunami Ready equips communities to respond more effectively to other hazards as well. For example, the warning dissemination protocols and communication system used for tsunami saread aptableto cyclones, ensuring timely responses and saving lives.

Q: Why are tsunamis considered more devastating compared to other natural disasters?

A: Tsunamis are uniquely challenging due to their unpredictability and scale. Large tsunamis can be triggered by various sources, including seismic events, volcanic eruptions, and landslides. For instance, the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption in the Pacific and the Anak Krakatau event in the Indian Ocean demonstrated the complexity of tsunami generation. The sudden onset of tsunamis, often with limited warning time, makes preparedness critical. While significant progress has been made in the past 20 years, continued investment in early warning systems, hazard assessments, and community preparedness is essential to mitigate future risks.