‘MP great investment destination’

There has been a lot of discussion recently on the rapid industrial development and new dimensions of investment in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India. The state government’s policies and investor-friendly initiatives have made the state a major destination for business and investment. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who took charge in December 2023, has drawn up an ambitious industrial development agenda. Under his leadership, the state has attracted many industries and investors. In an interview with The Statesman Dr Yadav shed light on the state’s industrial development, investment opportunities, and the government’s plans.

Question: After taking charge in December 2023, what priorities have you set for the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh?

A: When I took charge as the chief minister, my priority was to strengthen the industrial structure of the state. We realised that industrial development should not be limited to big cities only. Hence, we started Regional Industrial Conclaves to promote industrial development in all parts of the state. Our objective is to identify and develop the unique industrial potential of each region. We are committed to establishing Madhya Pradesh as one of India’s prominent investment destinations. Our government has prioritised “Ease of Doing Business” and has implemented a single window system so that investors can get all possible assistance.

Question: Which areas are you focusing on for industrial development?

A: We have identified several key areas which have immense potential. Prominent among these are automobile, textile, pharmaceuticals, IT, renewable energy, food processing and logistics. Additionally, we have focused on creating sectorspecific industrial clusters in different parts of the state, such as the MedTech Park in Ujjain, the PM Mitra Textile Park in Dhar, and the Footwear and Accessories Park in Gwalior. The government is also giving special incentives to attract investment in these sectors.

Question: You have launched several schemes to accelerate industrial growth, especially “Industry Year 2025” which you announced. What was the idea behind this?

A: The concept of “Industry Year 2025” is the result of our vision to prioritise industrial development. We saw that there is a need to further promote industrial activities in the state, so we decided that the year 2025 should be dedicated to industrial promotion. During this period, we will organize investor conferences, trade expos, policy dialogues, and sector-specific conferences across the state. The objective of this initiative is to motivate investors to explore investment opportunities in different parts of the state and take industrial development to new heights.

Question: You spoke about Regional Industrial Conclaves. Which areas are you planning to develop through these?

A: Our objective is not to limit industrial development to only a few big cities but to explore and establish industries in every area of the state. That is why we have organized Regional Industrial Conclaves in areas like Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Through these conclaves, we are making efforts to identify the industrial potential of those areas and attract investment there. For example, we are planning to develop Jabalpur as a hub of mining and manufacturing, while Ujjain is being developed as an industrial hub.

Question: You have also announced several major schemes like “PM Mitra Textile Park” and “Medical Device Park. How will these projects benefit the state?

A: PM Mitra Textile Park will help bring our textile industry to global standards. This park is being set up in Dhar district and will provide an opportunity for the state to become a leader in the field of textile manufacturing and exports. Similarly, the MedTech Park being set up in Ujjain will be a major attraction for the global medical device industry. It will be able to attract investment in the field of health services and medical technology. Both these projects will create huge employment opportunities in the state and boost economic development.

Question: The government has also laid a lot of emphasis on infrastructure development. What do you have to say about this?

A: A strong infrastructure is extremely important for industrial development. We have taken many important steps in this direction. There are 7 airports in the state and we are promoting cargo facilities at these airports to boost exports. At the same time, we are also expanding our road network so that the industrial centres of the state can be efficiently connected. Apart from this, we have also announced 14 new greenfield industrial areas, which will cater to the needs of specialised industries.With these efforts, investors in the state will get high-level facilities and industrial development will get a boost.

Question: You have also organised several international events and interactive sessions to attract investment in the state. What is the outcome of these efforts?

A: Our government is clear about the fact that if we have to make the state an industrial hub, we will have to have direct interaction with investors at the national and international levels. That is why we have organised several international investor conferences and interactive sessions. The recent sessions under Invest MP-GIS in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru received an excellent response. Through these sessions, we not only resolved the queries of the investors but also informed them about the investmentfriendly environment in the state. We have ensured that our government provides all kinds of assistance to investors so that they can easily set up industries in the state. In the coming time, we will organise such sessions in Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi. Apart from this, at the international level also we have planned interactive sessions in countries like the UK and Germany.

Question: How do you plan to make the state selfreliant in industrial development?

A: We aim to make the state self-reliant, and for this, we are not only attracting external investors but also promoting small and medium industries within the state. Our government has also launched several incentive schemes for local entrepreneurs so that they can contribute to the industrial development of the state. Along with this, we have tried to promote the industries thereby recognising the uniqueness of every district under the “Ek Zila Ek Utpad” ODOP, One- District -One Product scheme. This will also lead to industrial development in rural areas of the state and increase employment opportunities.

Question: What message would you like to give prospective investors in Madhya Pradesh?

A: Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for investment. Our state is not only geographically located in the centre of India, but we also have immense natural resources, skilled labour, and excellent infrastructure. Our government is committed to providing all kinds of assistance to investors. We have introduced a single window clearance system for investors so that they can set up their industries without any hindrance. I urge investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh and be a part of our journey towards industrial development of the state.