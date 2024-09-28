‘BJP will win in Delhi’

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh is a prominent politician in the Delhi BJP. He is Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Since he took over, he has been critical of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and has raised issues concerning the people of the national capital.

He had served as the Mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation. In an interview with Santu Das of The Statesman, Singh talks about the political situation in Delhi following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister, and BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, due early next year.

Excerpts:

Q: Atishi has taken over as the Chief Minister of Delhi following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. What are your expectations from her as the new CM?

A: I feel nothing will change because she was already a Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. She had not done any extraordinary work during Kejriwal’s tenure. Neither has she done anything good for schools (as an Education Minister) in the capital nor for the Delhi Jal Board (as a Water Minister). Her personality is belligerent and she will not do anything for the betterment of Delhi. So, nothing is going to be better in Delhi under her rule.

Q: AAP national Convenor Kejriwal held a “Janta ki Adalat” where he said he had resigned from the post of CM as he never had any greed for power, and had joined politics to serve the country. What is your take?

A: Arvind Kejriwal’s “nautanki” (drama) is known to everyone. People of Delhi are also aware of his drama. Earlier also he had done similar drama. Kejriwal does the opposite of what he says. He had said he won’t avail government facilities, take security and was against VIP culture. He availed every facility. He made a “sheesh mahal”. He did not do anything for the public. His government (in Delhi) was the government of corruption. It was the most talked about government across the country.

Q: The AAP has been accusing BJP of leveling false allegations against its senior leaders in the alleged liquor scam. What would you like to say?

A: AAP is a party which is known for its drama headed by Kejriwal. BJP is fighting for the cause of the people of Delhi against the AAP government. Till all the accused are punished in the alleged liquor scam (in Delhi), we will continue our fight.

Q: How do you see the work of the AAP government as compared to the previous regime? What is the real reason for civic woes?

A: Kejriwal had not done any work for the people of Delhi. There was no development under his tenure. Contrary to that, works done under (former Delhi chief minister) Sheila Dikshit are still visible. Kejriwal’s every initiative, including Mohalla clinics, has failed. He had worked only to benefit his party leaders and workers. He had only minted money and lied to the public. That is his only achievement.

Q: Delhi Assembly elections are to be held within the next five months. How are the BJP’s preparations for the polls and what are the issues that your party would take up in the elections?

A: BJP will try to live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi. Our main aim is to oust the “corrupt” AAP government in Delhi. Till, an honest government is formed in Delhi, there won’t be any development in the capital. Because of the Union Territory, Delhi is dependent on the Central government. So, there should be better coordination with the Centre. AAP doesn’t have good coordination with the Centre. Only BJP can develop Delhi with better coordination with the Centre under the leadership of Prime, Minister Narendra Modi. We will raise the issue of corruption of this government. All their MLAs are corrupt. The AAP government has failed to tackle the pollution issue in the nation. We will also raise this issue besides other issues concerning the public of the national capital. We will try to make Delhi “corruption free”.

Q: H ow many seats do you think the BJP will secure? Who is going to be the saffron party’s chief ministerial candidate?

A: We will get an absolute majority and form the government. We will get more than 50 out of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

Q: Being one of the prominent leaders of the Delhi BJP, will you also contest the Assembly elections?

A: We are all workers of the BJP. The party will decide who will contest. I will keep continuing my work for the party with dedication. Whatever role the party gives, I will work accordingly. It is not important for me whether I should contest the election, but it is important that BJP form the government in Delhi and work for the people of Delhi.

Q: Congress, which is a part of the INDIA bloc has been attacking the AAP government over different issues and accusing it of corruption. What is your take on this?

A: It is the AAP which ousted the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi. The Congress is eyeing for its revival in Delhi. Congress should fight the elections solo. AAP will get below 20 seats and Congress will get four to five seats. We are confident that BJP will win this Assembly election