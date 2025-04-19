‘Assembly not for posturing’

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta bagged a third-time victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the highest margin. Known for having braved the brute majority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the past 10 years in the Delhi Assembly as Leader of the Opposition, Gupta is now the Speaker of the Delhi assembly and says that he will bring things back to order, claiming that the assembly was not being run earlier as per democratic processes.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman’s Agraj Pratap Singh and Nikhil Vyas, he throws light on his plans for transforming the Delhi Assembly in terms of technology and sustainability. He also shares his views on the conduct of the opposition during recent sessions of the House.

Q: You were the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the past decade, and now the tables have turned. How will you run the House differently from your predecessors?

A: What happened during the past was not good for democracy. There used to be one-sided action, and lack of debate and discussion. The House was run in a manner that was far from democratic practices, and more driven on vested interests. But now I am setting things right and have made it clear that the House will run as per the rulebook with zero compromise on democratic values. Accordingly, now we have started the question hour. Several such things that had been curtailed in the past 10 years are now being diligently incorporated.

Q. How do you look at the conduct of the opposition AAP in the Delhi Assembly?

A: I have made it clear that I will not treat the opposition members the way they treated me because this (Delhi) assembly is like a temple, and people have elected and sent us here with lots of hopes that we will resolve their issues. My message for the opposition is that they must take part in healthy and constructive debate and raise relevant questions, for which we started the question hour, and decided the private member day (Friday). This was something which did not happen during the past 10 years. Notably during the session, the ruling party and the opposition had sent in a calling-attention motion, and we turned down the ruling party’s request and gave preference to the opposition, and the minister concerned gave his reply on that. However, despite the acceptance of their calling-attention motion, they kept away from the House. When the minister was replying, they deliberately stood outside the house. If you only want to do posturing, this is not the place for it. In fact regarding the discussion on the budget as well, time was given to the opposition to discuss without restricting them.

Q: What is your vision for the Delhi Assembly? Earlier, you had set a 100-day target for making it a evidhan sabha. What are other such initiatives taken by you?

A: I feel Delhi assembly should have become an e-Vidhan Sabha long back. But now I am sure that within 100 days, the next session of the House (Monsoon Session) will be held with the NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application). It is the vision given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says ‘one nation one application’. Our assembly will be connected to the NeVA and work is being done for the same. Members will have desktops installed on their seats through which they will be able to access the application and do their work. This step will also take the assembly towards reducing the use of paper. Similarly, we are going to power the entire complex with solar energy. Work has already started with planning and surveys being conducted for the same, while a drone survey was also done of the rooftops in the assembly complex for solar panel installation. This move will save the Delhi Assembly Rs 15 lakh a month spent on electricity bills, other than being a major step towards sustainability and moving to green energy. We are also upgrading the media room where 25 computers with internet connection and printing facilities will be made available so that media can do its work efficiently.

Q. CAG reports have been a crucial point of discussion and since the assembly proceedings commenced, several of these reports have been tabled. Your comment.

A: As we all know that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is an institution that conducts departmental audits, paragraph wise, however it was compromised by the AAP and Congress governments. During the past seven to eight years, CAG reports were not tabled in the House, but now eight reports have been presented and also sent to the committees concerned. So far, eight out of 14 CAG reports on the previous government’s performance have been tabled, out of which seven have been referred to the PAC (parliamentary action committee) and one to the committee on government undertakings. Within three months, the committees will submit their findings regarding the reports, and after that with due process further action will be taken.

Q: As a Delhiite, what do you feel about the way the city has transformed during the past three to four decades?

A: Delhi, despite being the national capital, had not received the treatment it deserved. For instance, the metro rail system should have come here way before, like in the sixties or seventies, when it was growing. Similarly, the city slowly became a victim of unplanned growth due to lack of coordination between planning and development. It is a dual challenge for the current dispensation as the city needs regeneration.

Q: What is your take on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 ?

A: The Bill aims to update the Act. I believe the public at large is happy with the legislation. Only fanatics are troubled with it. The Act is going to improve the situation and contribute to public welfare. It is going to help bring those sections of the minority community in the mainstream which were earlier left behind.

Q. You have been a very popular leader in your constituency, this being your third victory in a row. Will it have an impact on your connection with the people?

A: My connection with the people of Rohini is very deep rooted and emotional. It is a very old and strong bond, and I don’t consider the area as just a constituency, but my family. I have dedicated my life to the people and they have always shown love and support towards me. I have been like a family member to them, and try to be present in the thick and thin of life, and they have complete right on me. I always keep trying and put efforts to stay dedicated towards them, and take time out to be amongst the people and listen to their issues and accordingly work to provide the resolve.

Q: Talking of the historic Delhi Assembly complex, what are your plans for it?

A: The Delhi Assembly complex holds a lot of historical significance as it was originally the Old Secretariat, dating back to the British era, when in 1912, the capital was moved from Kolkata to Delhi. It also housed the Imperial Legislative Council and later the Central Legislative Assembly. We are planning to do something so that it can be opened for the public, and people can come and witness the iconic place when sessions are not going on, basically to develop it as a place where people can come and witness history. We are also thinking of coming up with a museum on the premises and displaying important historic things.