‘Act early to cope with heat’

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has been elected the third vice president of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). He was also awarded the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for disaster risk reduction.

Mohapatra, who hails from Bhadrak in Odisha, took over the reins of IMD in 2019. In his illustrious career spanning over three decades, he has received many awards and recognitions, including the Bharat Gaurav Award-2019, Satyasai Samman-2019, Bhumiputra Samman-2020, and Vyasagourab Samman-2022. In an exclusive interview with Deepshikha Verma of The Statesman, the meteorologist talked about the heat wave conditions in the national capital and other weather-related issues.

Q. As IMD marks 150 years since its inception, what does the road ahead look like for the institution?

A. The India Meteorological Department was established in 1875 with the primary goal of minimizing the loss of life and property caused by natural disasters. At the time, severe floods, droughts, and deadly cyclones raised urgent concerns, prompting the government to set up the IMD. The department’s first major initiative was issuing cyclone warnings, followed by monsoon forecasting as a measure to provide timely alerts. Monsoon forecasting began in 1886 with the release of the first longrange rainfall prediction. Since then, IMD has steadily expanded its capabilities and services with the growth of its observational network. During World War II, the demand for upperair meteorological data increased significantly to ensure safe flight during that period, which further advanced IMD’s role in weather services. In recent years, there has been a notable 40 to 50 per cent improvement in services across nearly all sectors. The Vision 2047 document sets a bold goal: to eliminate fatalities caused by severe weather events by 2047. This underscores the critical role of accurate and timely weather forecasts in facilitating effective disaster management and early warning systems. IMD aims to achieve zero-error forecasting for up to three days and 90 per cent accuracy for five-day forecasts by 2047. For severe weather predictions extending to seven days, the target is 80 per cent accuracy, and for 10-day forecasts, 70 per cent accuracy. Additionally, the department is working toward 100 per cent detection of all severe weather events, down to the village and household levels. To realize these goals, IMD plans to significantly enhance its meteorological observational infrastructure across the country, supported by cutting-edge remote sensing technologies such as upgraded radars and satellites.

Q. What steps can people take to better prepare for heatwave conditions?

A. A comprehensive Heat Action Plan (HAP) has been developed and implemented across 23 heat-prone states in the country. These states are primarily located in northern and central India, regions that consistently experience high temperatures and are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat events. The Plan serves as a proactive framework to reduce the health impacts of heatwaves through early warnings, public awareness campaigns, and coordinated emergency responses. It is crucial for each of these states to not only adopt but rigorously follow the guidelines laid out in their respective HAPs. Moreover, residents must stay informed and take personal precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and checking on vulnerable populations, to effectively minimise heat-related risks. The successful implementation of these plans requires active participation from both authorities and the public.

Q. Does IMD run any educational or public awareness programmes to help people better understand and respond to heatwave risks?

A . The department plays a proactive role in educating the public and raising awareness about the risks associated with heatwaves. The IMD conducts a range of educational initiatives and public outreach programmes aimed at helping communities understand how to prepare for and respond to extreme heat events. These efforts include issuing timely and detailed heatwave warnings, special bulletins, and guidance at both the meteorological subdivision and district levels. To ensure widespread dissemination of this critical information, IMD works closely with various stakeholders, including government agencies, disaster management authorities, the health sector, and the media. The department also collaborates with organisations such as the Ministry of Ayush to run targeted public awareness campaigns that promote preventive health measures during heatwaves. Moreover, the IMD provides essential data on past heatwave events and real-time forecasts to support the development of accurate advisories. According to findings from the Forecast Demonstration Project (FDP), these forecasts are not only shared with traditional disaster response stakeholders but also dispatched to key sectors like power and healthcare, which are particularly vulnerable during extreme heat conditions. Additionally, the IMD issues seasonal temperature outlooks, offering long-term insights that aid in planning and preparedness. Through these multifaceted efforts, the IMD continues to play a central role in safeguarding lives and livelihoods against the growing threat of heatwaves in India.

Q. Is Delhi’s inadequate green cover contributing to rising temperatures and worsening heatwave impacts?

A. Trees and green cover play a major role in mitigating the effects of extreme heat, particularly in urban environments. On a hot day, we instinctively seek shade under a tree, especially if we’re out working on the roads. That’s because the temperature under tree cover is noticeably lower. Trees provide natural shade and cooling through a process called evapotranspiration, which significantly reduces the surrounding temperature. Maintaining adequate tree and forest cover is essential to reduce the overall impact of rising temperatures. In contrast, areas dominated by concrete and asphalt, common in densely populated cities, tend to absorb and retain heat, leading to much higher localised temperatures. Concrete structures, unlike vegetation, trap heat during the day and release it slowly at night, causing temperatures to remain elevated for extended periods. This effect is particularly intense in cities with high-rise buildings and limited green spaces. This phenomenon is known as the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, where urban areas become significantly warmer than their rural surroundings due to human activities, high population density, and the abundance of heat-retaining surfaces. Mitigating the UHI effect requires urban planning that prioritises green infrastructure, such as planting more trees, preserving open spaces, and integrating green roofs and walls into building designs.

Q. How reliable and effective are the current early warning systems and advisories for heat waves in protecting the public?

A. Early warning systems alone are not enough; what truly makes a difference is early warning followed by early action. Over the years, India has made significant progress in this direction. Take 2015, for instance; over 2,000 deaths were reported across the country due to heatwaves. Since then, there has been a noticeable decline in heatwave-related fatalities. Additionally, while zero fatalities should always be the goal, the downward trend in deaths reflects the effectiveness of improved warning systems and corresponding response mechanisms. This progress can be attributed to a combination of factors, including timely alerts, stronger inter-agency coordination, and widespread awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on how to stay safe during extreme heat events. Over the past decade, the accuracy of weather-related early warnings has improved significantly by nearly 40 to 50 per cent. In addition to technological advancements, capacity building initiatives have empowered communities to better cope with rising temperatures, making early warning systems not just informative but actionable.