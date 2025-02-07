‘100 per cent clean power targeted’

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal started his political career with the ABVP – the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An advocate for the promotion of art and culture, Chahal works tirelessly to foster a vibrant cultural ecosystem, while also prioritizing key areas such as sanitation, education, and enhancement of sports coaching in schools.

His initiatives are aligned with the broader goal of building a cleaner, more educated, and empowered society, all contributing towards the vision of a developed and progressive India by 2047. In an exclusive interview with Nikhil Vyas of The Statesman, he talks about the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

Q. NDMC is poised to enhance solar energy adoption across municipal buildings and public spaces, aiming to reduce carbon footprints while promoting renewable and solar energy. Can you elaborate on it?

A: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana provides a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000 for installing a 1 kW rooftop solar system. The NDMC is considering increasing this subsidy and is working on a plan to provide free solar energy to consumers. The civic body is moving towards becoming self-reliant in the field of solar energy and is progressing towards “ZERO metering” in its area. All municipal buildings within the NDMC area have already been equipped with rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that are connected to the grid. This not only supports clean energy but also helps in reducing reliance on conventional sources of power. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the NDMC is collaborating with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to explore the feasibility of installing solar panels on both government and private buildings. This initiative aims to promote solar energy for residential and commercial use, providing access to free electricity for citizens. The NDMC has initiated a journey to become a 100 per cent renewable energy-powered municipal body, with a clear focus on solar energy. This long-term goal aims to make NDMC’s operations and services more sustainable and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Q. What are the BJP’s prospects in the Delhi polls?

A: The BJP is confident about its prospects in the polls. Despite the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) promises, Delhi’s schools remain overcrowded and underfunded, the healthcare system faces scandals like ghost patients and substandard medicines, and the pollution levels continue to worsen. Multiple corruption scandals involving AAP leaders exist, with allegations of mismanagement in school renovation projects and fake ‘mohalla clinic’ records. This has significantly eroded public trust. Delhi is experiencing a revenue deficit of Rs 18,303 crore, and the AAP government’s extravagant spending on vanity projects like advertisements is highlighted as a key factor. The BJP is committed to implementing the Union government’s flagship health scheme Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, offering up to Rs 5 lakh of annual health coverage to families, ensuring broader access to healthcare. The BJP has vowed to tackle overcrowding in schools, improve infrastructure, and provide modern classrooms with necessary facilities, thus addressing the educational gaps under the AAP.

Q. Can you brief us about initiatives undertaken by NDMC?

A: The NDMC has approved the formation of an “Urban Arts and Culture Forum” to promote culture, improve public spaces, and encourage community engagement, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of preserving cultural heritage. An “Urban Forum” has been established for advice on urban design, transportation, landscaping, and infrastructure. The civic body is exploring the conversion of Gole Market into a museum to preserve cultural heritage. The number of parking sites will be increased from 150 to 175. Khan Market and other major markets may be adorned with vibrant street art to enhance pedestrian experiences. Starting February, Music in the Park will feature performances by renowned artists at Nehru Park. Talking about the civic body’s budget, the NDMC has not enhanced property tax rates in its budget for the financial year 2025-26. The civic body’s budget emphasizes the mission of a developed New Delhi, with a clear vision to align with the PM’s Vision 2047 of a developed India.

Q. What are the new initiatives undertaken by NDMC in the water and education sectors?

A: The NDMC aims to provide 24×7 clean and filtered water in the Vinay Marg area through the installation of additional pipes, pumps, PLC systems, and control panels under Phase-I. There will be replacement of existing pipelines and relocation of pumps, panels, and other auxiliary equipment to ensure seamless water supply. Once Phase-1 is successful, the initiative will be expanded to other areas of New Delhi. It is planned to provide individual water pipe connections to 32 slum clusters at an estimated cost of Rs 12.73 crore, with each household expected to incur an average cost of Rs 13,562. This project will begin in March. Water pipelines in critical areas such as Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Pandara Park, and other key locations will be upgraded to ensure uninterrupted water supply. Two new underground water storage units will be established at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, and Talkatora Cricket Ground to enhance water storage capacity. The civic body has purchased 12 new water tankers to further strengthen water supply in the region. The NDMC has also taken new initiatives in the education sector. Navyug School at Pandara Road will be developed as the first model school, followed by Navyug School at Sarojini Nagar. Other schools will follow this model, incorporating worldclass facilities. These schools will feature multipurpose halls, gyms, modern classrooms, ample sports facilities, and professional coaching. A total of 346 smart classrooms will be established across 43 NDMC and Navyug schools for grades 1-5 to enhance digital learning. Tablets will be provided to students from classes 10-12 and to TGT and PGT teachers, totaling 6,181 tablets to improve teaching and learning experiences. A Science Park will be set up at Tughlak Crescent to promote practical, hands-on learning in science. Sports coaching will be expanded with 14 existing coaches for 10 sports, and 10 new coaches will be recruited to enhance sports training opportunities for students.

Q. What are NDMC’s new proactive environment improvement measures, especially regarding air pollution?

A: Mist sprayers are being installed on 15 electric poles along Lodhi Road to combat rising air pollution. The next phase will extend this to Shanti Path and Africa Avenue. As part of a sustainable mobility initiative, 28 electric vehicles (EVs) will be procured for office use. These will be supported by the existing network of 100 EV charging stations in the NDMC areas, with plans to add more charging locations. The NDMC has deployed seven mechanical road sweepers working in two shifts. Equipped with GPS tracking, these sweepers are used for wet sweeping to ensure thorough cleaning of roads. To fight air pollution, the NDMC has purchased eight truck mounted anti-smog guns. These guns will help reduce the impact of air pollution by spraying water mist to settle dust particles. To promote greenery along major roads, 18 water tankers (with 5,000 to 10,000-litre capacity) have been deployed. These use STP-treated water to irrigate trees and shrubs, enhancing the green cover. Daily cleaning and washing of roads, trees, and footpaths is done to maintain cleanliness across the city. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision and the Surat model, night cleaning and wet sweeping have been introduced in markets like Khan Market to ensure cleanliness before the shops open in the morning. The same will be implemented in other major markets also. A new cycle track is being proposed between New Moti Bagh and Golden Mosque based on the completed model at Nehru Park. This track will help reduce air pollution, improve last-mile connectivity, and provide a safer and healthier cycling option for residents.