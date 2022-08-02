Youth contributing in single use Plastic ban by using its Substitutes

As the government banned 19 single-use plastic products starting from the first of July, everyday products like spoons plates straws etc have been involved in it. This move is welcomed by everyone and it was a necessary step also, because according to Central Pollution Control Board India, 3.3 million metric tonnes of plastic is generated in our country every year.

In a recent research Plastic is now entering in our blood via air and water and food. Several research organizations have collaborated and conducted joint research and some common findings point towards the presence of micro-plastic fragments in our food. Analytical studies was done and a large dataset was created of the occurrence of plastic particles in various matrices in our food chain (Boerger et al., 2010, Karlsson et al., 2017, Ugwu et al., 2021), air (Gasperi et al., 2018, Wright et al., 2021), water (Koelmans et al., 2019, Danopoulos et al., 2020, Schymanski et al., 2021) these plastic components are harmful for our body.

But now the question emerges, how will plastic industries be replaced by something which will not be harmful for the environment?

To answer this question we have to find the alternative of single use plastic

According to recent research by Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, the plastic can be replaced, as they have found a way to make a substitute of Single Use Plastic which is bio degradable and will not harm the environment

In a research non-edible caster oil was used in the process of making the polymer. These polymers can be moulded into sheets which will be very useful to make cutlery, plates, cups etc.

The increasing demand of Single use plastic has given rise to the production of single use plastics and to manage the landfills choked with SUPs are becoming very difficult, this dependency on Single Use Plastic requires an alternatives that could shift the dependency from SUP’s to some, better alternative especially in the packaging sector.

To overcome this SUP’s related problems youth are also coming forward to create new and sustainable alternatives. A young Enviropreneur from Shimla; Shivani Chauhan started with a startup company named “Green Viables” which aims at providing sustainable packaging solutions. The initial product she has created is an alternative to plastic films, a biopolymer film. The Biopolymer film was created in accordance with the State Industrial Department at Biotechnology Incubation Centre under the guidance of Dr. Arvind Kumar Bhatt and Dr. Ravi Kant Bhatia.

The Prototype was selected at the National startup Pitch session conducted in accordance with IIT Delhi. Much needed alternative to plastic films, the biopolymer film will initially cater sectors like textiles, groceries, bakeries and agriculture . Talking to Statesman, Shivani stated “There’s always a better way to make things we want, a way that doesn’t harm the environment. We have a duty to care for the environment. Being sustainable is not a matter of choice anymore, It is a necessity.”

Telling the story about her company she said

“Green viables was started amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

Being Bachelors in Microbiology Hons’ the idea came with the existence of educational background. However, with the increasing carbon footprint and degradation of the environment a necessity was felt where a sustainable approach adaptation was much needed. Green Viables is a bio packaging company which aims at making things better without harming the environment. The startup company aims at bringing revolution in the packaging industry.”