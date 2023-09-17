Lightning strikes kill 7 in Yemen

Lightning strikes have killed seven people in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hodeidah in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.

The victims are six women and a man in the Al-Luhayyah and Az-Zuhrah districts in the northern part of the province.

This is the latest in a series of similar reported accidents across the country during this rainy season, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several provinces, including Hodeidah, about thunderstorms, heavy rains, and floods.

In a recent report, the UN said that climate change-related natural hazards have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country, adding that extreme weather events have destroyed Yemen’s fragile infrastructures and increased food and livelihood insecurity.