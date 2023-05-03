Dr. J P Gupta wins PHD Green Energy and Environment Award 2023

Dr. J P Gupta, managing director, Greenstat India has won the PHD Green Energy and Environment Award 2023 for his path breaking contribution in green energy.

Dr. Gupta, a distinguished scientist, is chair of Environment & Green Hydrogen Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a National Apex Chamber. He is a well known speaker on Climate Change, Green Hydrogen, Sustainability, Environment, Process Safety and Risk Management, water conservation and inspirational speaker on management.

A graduate from LIT, Nagpur with Gold Medal, Dr. Gupta obtained M Tech from IIT Delhi with first rank. He completed his Ph D from Toronto University with patents and several publications in international journals.

Dr. J P Gupta had been on the Selection Board of National Green Tribunal (NGT) members and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the members and member secretary positions. He had been a member of Quality Council of India (QCI).