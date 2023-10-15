Delhi reels under ‘poor’ air on Sunday

The national capital continued to reel under “poor” air quality with the city’s average air quality index pegging at 233 on Sunday evening, according to data collected from 33 stations out of the 40 across Delhi.

However, the pollution plan remains in force across the city under the stage one of GRAP as advised by the Centre’s air quality management committee, CAQM.

The worst-hit area in the city was Anand Vihar. The quality of air in the adjoining Noida also dropped to “poor” on Sunday.

Minimum temperature in the city was measured at 21.8-degrees celsius, with the relative humidity hovering between 61 to 75 per cent.

However, there may be some relief from bad air as the weatherman predicts partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle at night.

The Delhi government, Centre and all authorities are on their toes working in a bid to curb air pollution in the national capital ahead of winter.

Recently, the principal secretary to the prime minister chaired a high- level task force meeting on Delhi air, reviewing measures being taken to counter the problem.

Meanwhile, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has written to Punjab and Haryana governments to curb stubble burning, which adds to Delhi’s air pollution during winters.

Anti-dust campaigns and 13 hotspot-specific plans are also in place to control pollution by the Delhi government with its environment minister, Gopal Rai, conducting regular on-ground checks for enforcing pollution plans.