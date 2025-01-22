Zeenat Aman shares her ordeal as she faces a near death experience

Zeenat Aman recently took to her official IG and shared her ordeal as she faced a near-death experience. The yesteryear diva nearly choked on her BP medicine.

Dropping a stunning picture for herself on Insta, Zeenat Aman penned, “It the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night. It was the end of a long day of shoot at a studio in Andheri East. I had returned home to an ecstatic Lily and, after giving her the attention she is entitled to, had swiftly gone through my night rituals. My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication.”

Advertisement

Sharing how she struggled to swallow the pill, the diva wrote, “I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck.”

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman further added how her son, Zahaan Khan came to her rescue, “There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor’s number was busy, and so I made frantic calls to @zanuski, who abandoned his plans to rush over. As I waited for him, the discomfort in my gullet grew. I could think of nothing but that deviant pharmaceutical robbing me of easy breath. There’s no dramatic ending to this story. Zahaan landed up, we finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting.”

She concluded, “Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint and equanimity.”

In the meantime, Zeenat Aman will shortly be a part of Manish Malhotra’s “Bun Tikki” and Netflix’s “The Royals”.