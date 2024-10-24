Zayed Khan reveals SRK asked him ‘can you act?’ during ‘Main Hoon Na’ casting

The 2004 blockbuster, ‘Main Hoon Na’ has emerged into a classic SRK watch and a fan-favourite. Even after two decades, the Farah Khan directorial remains iconic for its hit soundtrack, dialogues, costumes, and entertaining narrative. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the film starred Zayed Khan as Lucky, his younger brother. Other key cast members were Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. Recently in an interview, Zayed Khan revealed how he bagged the film. During the conversation, Zayed revealed that SRK, who also produced the title asked him if he could act. Zayed disclosed that he felt bad and wanted to ask Shah Rukh if he could act.

During his appearance on the YouTube channel Couple of Things, Zayed talked about the casting incident. He revealed that he had initially called Farah as he wanted her to choreograph songs for his film ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne.’ However, Farah asked him to reach out after a week and when he did, she called him to SRK’s office. When Zayed went, “Farah looks at me and I tell her that ‘Farah, firstly, I don’t know why am I here but…She says ‘Just shut up for two minutes.’ I felt she is very rude. I am like trying my level best to make conversation and Shah Rukh walks in. He is usual Shah Rukh, very sweet, very loving, very well-mannered.”

Continuing further, he said that Shah Rukh Khan offered him the role in ‘Main Hoon Na.’ Zayed revealed, “He said ‘We have called you to talk about a film of ours. I am producing a film called Main Hoon Na.’ I was just listening to him but couldn’t really compute. Then he says that we have called you about the second lead part in Main Hoon Na.” Subsequently, SRK popped the question to Zayed asking if he could act.

Disclosing further, Zayed Khan said, “I couldn’t say anything so he goes ‘yeh sab idhar udhar ki baatein band karte hain. I just want to ask one question ‘Kya tum actor ho? Acting kar sakte ho?’ Mujhe bada bura laga ki aise mujhse kisine aise baat kia. Maine bola I was born to act. It came from a point of view that I wasn’t trying to be arrogant or anything. I was feeling very bad that he asked me that can you act? I wanted to ask him can you act? When I answered he just chuckled.”