Yogi Adityanath biopic AJEY drops first look: A story of politics and power!

Get ready for a different cinematic experience! A biopic on Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is in the making, and the first look is out. Titled ‘AJEY – The Untold Story of a Yogi’, the film promises a deep dive into the life of the saffron-clad leader, from his early days to his rise as a powerful political figure.

The motion poster, which dropped on Wednesday, gives a sneak peek into the defining moments of Yogi Adityanath’s life. From his childhood in a remote village in Uttarakhand to his decision to embrace the life of a Nathpanthi Yogi, and eventually, his transformation into a political leader, the film aims to bring his journey to the big screen.

Yogi Adityanath biopic first look here:

Actor Anant Joshi is stepping into the shoes of Yogi Adityanath. Known for his intense performances, Joshi will portray the monk-turned-politician.

The film boasts a supporting cast, including veteran actor Paresh Rawal, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and performers like Ajay Mengi, Pavan Malhotra, Garima Singh, and Rajesh Khattar.

Based on Shantanu Gupta’s book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’, the film is set to be a blend of drama, action, emotions, and sacrifice. According to producer Ritu Mengi of Samrat Cinematics, the story is all about transformation.

“Yogi Adityanath’s life is full of challenges and unwavering faith. We have captured his journey in an engaging and dramatic way,” she shared.

Director Ravindra Gautam is helming the project, and he’s leaving no stone unturned to create an immersive experience. “This film is not just a story of a politician; it’s the story of determination, selflessness, and leadership. We want the youth to feel inspired by his journey,” he said.

Backing the film’s music is the dynamic duo Meet Bros, while Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey have penned the screenplay. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rao, and the production design is led by Udai Prakash Singh.

‘AJEY’ is gearing up for a grand worldwide release in 2025, and it’s not just coming out in Hindi. The makers are taking the film to audiences across India, with versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.