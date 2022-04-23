Yami Gautam Dhar’s ‘Dasvi’ dialect coach Sunita Sharma shared about the journey they went through to get correct Haryanvi accent

After gaining a lot of praise for her character as a school teacher Naina Jaiswal in ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam Dhar’s character of IPS Jyoti Deswal has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics. The actress left no chance to make her character more intriguing and real for which she went into a whole personality transformation and especially the language.

Language plays a very vital role to describe the presence of a character on the screen. Yami as IPS Jyoti Deswal has given a splendid performance where she had excelled in the Haryanvi accent like a pro. The dialect training includes the coaching from a trained Haryanvi coach, Sunita, who was very impressed after looking at Yami’s dedication to expertise her art. The Haryanvi coach, Sunita Sharma said about their training process, “Yami Gautam wanted to completely justify her character and make audiences believe that she wasn’t just a Haryanvi but a very educated and modern-age Haryanvi woman. We worked on the nuances, the diction and worked on each and every dialogue. We also identified where to speak heavy Haryanvi and where to speak Hindi so that audiences can understand her background but at the same time understand what she is saying. There was a lot of in-depth work not just on the language and dialect but also when to go heavy, where to keep it light in Hindi and how to maintain the right balance that justifies her character Jyoti Deswal”.

Yami Gautam has an exciting slate ahead with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s Lost, OMG2 with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathy, Dhoom Dham, and a few more unannounced projects.