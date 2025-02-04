World Cancer Day: Hina Khan thanks Ayushman Bharat for timely care

On ‘World Cancer Day’, actor Hina Khan shared an emotional message about her journey with stage three breast cancer.

Speaking to ANI, she highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and expressed gratitude for the government’s health initiative, ‘Ayushman Bharat’, which ensures timely medical care for patients.

Hina Khan revealed that her treatment began within days of her diagnosis, emphasizing how crucial it is not to lose time when battling cancer.

“When I was diagnosed, my treatment started within 2-3 days. I know how important it is to act fast. I want to thank initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. I’ve seen firsthand how they help patients at hospitals like Tata Memorial. Timely treatment makes a huge difference,” she shared.

The actress first disclosed her diagnosis in June last year, addressing her fans, whom she calls ‘Hinaholics’, through an emotional Instagram post.

“To everyone who loves and cares for me, I want to share some important news. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this, I am strong, determined, and fully committed to fighting this disease. My treatment has begun, and I am ready to do whatever it takes to overcome this challenge,” she wrote.

She also requested privacy while undergoing treatment but welcomed supportive messages from fans. “Your love, strength, and blessings mean the world to me. My family and I are staying positive, and with God’s grace, I believe I will recover completely. Please keep me in your prayers,” she added.

Hina Khan rose to fame with her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and later impressed audiences with her performance as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.