‘Pachinko’ star Kim Min Ha and ‘King the Land’ star Lee Junho to lead new drama

K-drama fans have a fresh and intriguing pairing to look forward to. ‘Pachinko’ star Kim Min Ha joins ‘King the Land’ star Lee Junho for TvN’s ‘Typhoon Company.’ The high-intensity drama will chronicle the journey of CEO Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho). He is struggling to keep Typhoon Company afloat as he tackles the trials posed by the IMF crisis in 1997. Typhoon Company is a small business left by his father. The riveting story of survival strives to deliver heartfelt messages of comfort and courage to those facing challenges in contemporary times.

In the drama, Lee Junho will take on the role of Kang Tae Poong. The actor has delivered numerous hits like ‘The Red Sleeve’ and ‘King the Land.’ The slated drama will chart the growth trajectory of a young CEO. Kang Tae Poong was born with a silver spoon in Apgujeong. However, the 1997 IMF crisis torpedoed his world. The company his father cherished dearly, Typhoon Company, collapsed. Kang Tae Poong becomes the CEO in order to save and revive the company against the challenging times. Although he starts out clueless ‘heir,’ Kang Tae Poong matures and becomes someone people can look up to. Determined, he faces hurdles together with the people around him. He displays warmth, courage, and dedication.

Meanwhile, ‘Pachinko’ actress Kim Min Ha will portray Oh Mi Seon. She is a bookkeeper for the Typhoon Company. Since she is the eldest child of her family, she has a sense of responsibility and strives to take care of her family. At her job, Mi Seon is in charge of everything from cleaning to organizing receipts for the company. With a glimmer in her eyes, she aims to work hard and build a life for herself. She finally feels hope when her path crosses with the new CEO, Kang Tae Poong, who is desperately trying to save the company in the face of the crisis. Fans are expecting to witness a fluttering chemistry between the stars who face challenging times together.

Lee Na Jung will helm the upcoming drama. The director has previously delivered hits like ‘Fight My Way,’ ‘Love Alarm,’ and ‘See You in My 19th Life’ among others.

‘Typhoon Company’ is going to air in the second half of 2025.