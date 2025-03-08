Women’s Day Special: Taking a look at women who have dominated screens with their presence

Over time, Indian cinema has seen a shift when it comes to women-led films. Today, actresses are dominating the silver screen with their bold, inspiring, and layered performances. As we celebrate Women’s Day, let’s have a look at some of the women who have redefined female characters with their captivating and unforgettable performances.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been a game-changer in Bollywood She has time and again proved that women-led films can be both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. She gave a commendable performance in ‘Ishqiya’ (2010) as Krishna Verma, a woman who is both mysterious and strong-willed. She emerges as the perfect amalgamation of intelligence and sharpness. In the film, Vidya navigates a male-dominated world of crime and deceit with resilience and wit, proving her mettle.

In ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011), she played the role of the bold and fearless Silk Smitha. The film emerged as a major success, solidifying her presence in the industry. In the thriller, ‘Kahaani’ (2012), she played Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who topples Kolkata as she exacts revenge. Her other notable performances include ‘Tumhari Sulu’ (2017) and ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020).

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has always dominated the screen with roles that depict strong, independent women. One of her most celebrated roles came in ‘Black’ (2005). In the film, she played a deaf and visually challenged woman. With her chilling performance, she brought an extraordinary level of emotional depth to the screen. In the ‘Mardaani series’ (2014, 2019), she played Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani captivated viewers as a fearless cop taking on human traffickers. Her other notable works include ‘No One Killed Jessica’ (2011) and ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ (2023).

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself with roles that challenge traditional roles. In ‘Lust Stories’ (2018), she played a wife navigating her desires. Her commendable performance sparked conversations about female agency in Indian cinema. Moreover, Kiara’s role in ‘Guilty’ (2020) as Nanki Dutta also helped strike a discussion. In the film, she played a rebellious college student dealing with a #MeToo case. Kiara also commanded the screens with her roles in ‘Shershaah’ (2021) and ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ (2023).

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has time and again proven her mettle and demonstrated her diverse range. In ‘Highway’ (2014), Alia won audiences with her performance as a young woman on a journey of self-discovery after being kidnapped. Despite being one of the first films of her career, her nuanced role in the film still earns her laurels. In ‘Raazi’ (2018), she portrayed an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani family. She aced her emotional turmoil as she balanced patriotism with personal conflict. Her role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022) presented an all-new side to her dynamic range. The film brought out her power as the sole protagonist as she fought for the respect of sex workers. Additionally, Alia’s performance in ‘Jigra’ (2024) emphasised her emotional depth and fearlessness.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has taken on some of the most challenging roles in Bollywood. Her transformation into the celebrated boxer in ‘Mary Kom’ (2014) was nothing less than a spectacle. In ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015), she played Kashibai finding the perfect middle ground between strength and emotional turmoil. Her spellbinding performance made her one of the most memorable characters in the film. With ‘Jai Gangaajal’ (2016), PeeCee stepped into the shoes of a tough IPS officer fighting corruption, demonstrating her diverse range. Additionally, her role in ‘Fashion’ (2008) was nothing less than flawless perfection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has seamlessly fused elegance and power in her roles. In ‘Piku’ (2015), the actress showcased a different side of herself with her nuanced performance. In the film, she played a modern, independent woman navigating life’s struggles while caring for her ageing father. Her depiction of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in ‘Chhapaak’ (2020) was at once commendable. She effortlessly captured the harsh realities of survivors while celebrating their courage. In ‘Padmaavat’ (2018), she embodied Rani Padmavati’s dignity and unshakable strength.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for choosing roles that celebrate women who break societal shackles. In ‘Queen’ (2014), she won hearts as Rani, a simple girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being refused by her lover. With ‘Manikarnika’ (2019), Kangana embodied the legendary warrior Rani Laxmibai. In the film, she delivered an action-packed performance that radiated power and fearlessness. In ‘Thalaivii’ (2021), Kangana took on the challenging role of J. Jayalalithaa. She effortlessly captured her journey from an actress to one of India’s most formidable political leaders.

With their performances, these actresses have shattered stereotypes. Time and again, they have proved that strong female-led films can be both commercially successful and socially impactful. As we celebrate Women’s Day, we take a moment to appreciate the extraordinary women of Indian cinema.

