Woman spent $600K to be Kim Kardashian, now paying $120K to ‘detransition’

Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona, after spending nearly $600K on procedures to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike, has now paid $120K to “detransition” back to her former appearance.

According to New York Post, the 29-year-old model had about 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period in an effort to imitate the celebrity, but she eventually realized that her pleasure was only at the surface level.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” she told Caters. “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.”

Pamplona was 17 years old when she underwent surgery for the first time. Kardashian was just starting to gain popularity at the time. Pamplona rapidly developed an addiction to procedures that would make her seem like the freshly minted A-lister after her first operation. Three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to mimic Kardashian’s enormous booty, were among the more than 40 treatments she underwent.

She rapidly attracted international notice thanks to her metamorphosis into Kim Kardashian’s twin, and she was even highlighted in The Post. Additionally, she amassed more than a million Instagram followers, but happiness did not follow.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” Pamplona admitted. “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.

” Pamplona claimed that she had been upset for years before realizing that she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural appearance.

She located a physician in Istanbul who claimed to be able to assist her in return to her former appearance.” I saw on the computer beforehand how I would look and it was like I was having a rebirth,” she said.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift, and a nose job all at once,” she said. “I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another.

” Pamplona, on the other hand, reported problems following the “detransition” procedure, claiming that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. “I thought I was dying,” she explained. “I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’ “Thankfully, the brunette is currently making progress toward recovery, but because she still has significant swelling and bruises, the procedure’s final effects are not yet clear.” But, the Brazilian said she already knows the painful procedure was worth it.

“The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Pamplona said. “I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.”

“There are people who make it [surgery] look good on Instagram but life isn’t perfect, and being addicted to surgery isn’t a good thing,” she explained, revealing she is working on a documentary, titled “Addiction,” about the dangers of the operations.

In order to help those with body dysmorphia, the model has teamed up with a physician to establish a foundation in Brazil.” I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful and now I look even more beautiful,” she said.

Pamplona is now posting selfies taken following her “detransition” operation in an effort to expose the unsightly reality of cosmetic treatments.