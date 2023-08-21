Will Elvish Yadav join BJP? Fans ask after Haryana CM attends his Gurgaon meet up

Since entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Elvish Yadav has been on a winning streak. He’s captured significant attention, clinched victory in the reality show, and caused quite a stir on social media. Now fans speculate if Elvish Yadav joins BJP.

Elvish Yadav, the triumphant contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, received an invitation from Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, to visit his residence on Friday. The Chief Minister took to Twitter, posting a picture alongside Elvish and extending his congratulations for the victory. Enthusiastic supporters have been expressing their responses to the tweet.

“Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister’s residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future,” he added.

Renowned YouTuber and victor of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ Elvish Yadav, received an honorary tribute from Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, during a grand affair in Gurugram on Sunday. Chief Minister Khattar participated in the fan gathering orchestrated by Elvish Yadav in Gurugram, following his triumph in the widely acclaimed show. A multitude of Yadav’s admirers flocked to the event, exuberantly cheering for him.

Videos and images of Chief Minister Khattar participating in Elvish’s commendation event spread widely on Sunday. The footage showcased thousands of young individuals enthusiastically applauding both Khattar and Elvish as they stepped onto the stage.

While some individuals are lauding Elvish Yadav’s accomplishment, others appear to be criticizing the Chief Minister’s perceived strategy to appeal to the youth vote by involving the YouTuber in politics.

There’s also been speculation about whether Elvish Yadav the BJP fold will welcome Elvish.

Responding to the rumours, Yadav stated, “Meeting our Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, was a moment of significance. He commended my efforts. Regarding my future endeavours, I haven’t made any decisions yet. The CM of Haryana reached out to bless me.”

Yadav also expressed gratitude to CM Khattar for promptly granting permission for the event and for personally attending it.

The Chief Minister’s presence at the occasion has been interpreted as an effort to entice the influential YouTuber to potentially contest the upcoming assembly election on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket.