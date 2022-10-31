Will Daniel Radcliffe play next Wolverine in ‘X-Men’ films?

Daniel Radcliffe, an actor, has put a lot of effort into getting over his role as the protagonist in the Harry Potter movie series.

The English actor is refuting any allegations that he will take Hugh Jackman’s place as the next Wolverine in the X-Men film series, according to Deadline.

“It’s just a press tour rumour that started after I said something and periodically changed my response because I got tired of answering that way. I should just refrain from speaking, “In a recent interview, he revealed to GQ.

Radcliffe acknowledges that it can be challenging to shed one’s association with a part, which is why he says he never wants to “become locked into something that I am not confident I will be able to enjoy the same level the entire time.”

When Radcliffe appeared on The View earlier this year, co-host Ana Navarro questioned him about the rumours that he would be the next actor to play Wolverine, which he refuted.

“Because Wolverine is a short character in the comics, this topic occasionally arises when people ask, “Who’s a short actor?” Nothing about it has ever actually been true, “On the ABC talk show, he remarked.

“Every now and then I get tired of intelligently responding to the questions, so I just crack a joke like I did the other day, and it sort of reignited the rumours about it, but there’s nothing going on,” the speaker said.

The only thing that is clear right now is that Jackman will continue to play Wolverine. For the upcoming November 8, 2024 release of Deadpool 3, which Jackman stated he will be returning to as Wolverine in September of this year.

(Inputs from IANS)