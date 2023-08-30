Why are Kanye West and his Donda Academy being sued?

Two educators, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, have taken legal action against famed rapper Kanye West, pursuing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit. Their grievance stems from what they assert was their unjust dismissal from Donda Academy, a private educational institution founded by West and named in honor of his mother.

The case originally included the Donda school’s directors as defendants, but they have since been removed from the lawsuit. Hailey and Byers, who were terminated earlier this year, allege that they were wrongfully fired after raising concerns about working conditions and alleged wage infractions.

Previously, Kanye West found himself entangled in a lawsuit where he was accused of using a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without proper authorization. This lawsuit was resolved with a settlement, according to documents filed in a Manhattan federal court.

What do the accusers claim?

Hailey and her daughter Byers claim they were let go from their positions in March for reporting violations of school regulations at the private Christian institution located in Simi Valley, California. Their legal complaint, which Entertainment Tonight obtained, also alleges discrimination based on their status as the only Black female instructors at the academy. They contend that their wages were either withheld or not appropriately disbursed. The lawsuit names both the Donda academy and other staff members as co-defendants.

The lawsuit contains several noteworthy claims, asserting that students were exclusively served sushi for lunch. Allegedly, those who did not like sushi went without food. It is on record that West was spending $10,000 weekly on sushi for the students. They could not eat outside food on campus, except for water.

Furthermore, Hailey and Byers assert that students were indoors throughout the day. They required to wear exclusively black designer attire. They could not use cleaning products containing chemicals. It resulted in teachers resorting to “acid water and microfiber cloths.” In addition, the lawsuit maintains that the school failed to provide chairs or tables.

Hailey and Byers contend that their termination in March was an act of retaliation for their complaints about the Donda academy’s practices. Kanye West, who named the academy in memory of his late mother, also oversees Donda Sports, a sports management agency. It is worth noting that West is a frequent subject of controversy. He met some criticisms for making several antisemitic comments last year.