Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. According to reports, she was suffering from cancer.

Iyengar was one of the most popular singers in the 1970s and 80s. One of her popular songs was ‘Titli Udi’ from the film ‘Suraj’ which released in 1966. The song was pictured on Vyjayanthimala and the music was given by Shankar Jaikishan.

Born in 1937 in Tamil Nadu, she was inclined towards music from childhood. She was well-trained singer.

Iyengar was introduced by Bollywood Showman Raj Kapoor and encouraged by Shankar Jaikishan.

Sharda sang with Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Yesudas, and Mukesh.

Apart from ‘Titli Udi’, she has sung a number of songs, including the hit cabaret song ‘Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki’ from ‘Jahan Pyar Miley’ (1970). The song won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She also sang songs such as Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho, Leja Leja Leja Mera Dil, Woh Pari Kahan Se Laun and Tum Pyar Se Dekho, among many others.