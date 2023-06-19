Who was Rakesh Master? A look at the Telugu cinema choreographer’s career

Renowned choreographer S. Rama Rao, popularly known as Rakesh Master, who enthralled the Telugu film industry with his captivating dance moves, passed away on Sunday, June 18, following a deterioration in his health.

He fell critically ill while shooting in Vishakhapatnam and was swiftly transported back to Hyderabad. He was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his condition. As fans and the film industry mourn the loss of this exceptional talent, let’s take a moment to learn more about Rakesh Master.

Rakesh Master was born and raised in Hyderabad, where he spent his formative years. From a young age, the 53-year-old maestro was drawn to the art of dance. He possessed a remarkable ability to learn and excel on his own, earning him the endearing nickname “Eklavya” among his admirers, reminiscent of the self-taught archer from the Mahabharata. In addition to his passion for dance, Rakesh Master also had a deep love for gymnastics, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

He completed his schooling at a private school in Telangana and pursued his higher education at a private college in the same region. Following his academic journey, Rakesh Master relocated to Tirupathi, where he established a small dance studio. There, he shared his expertise and taught dance to aspiring students who shared his passion. Notably, he charged a mere 5 rupees per student for his teachings, demonstrating his dedication to the art form and his desire to make it accessible to all.

During his early career, Rakesh Master received invaluable support and guidance from his friends Venu Paul, Prem Gopi, Girish, and actor Tanikala Bharani. Their assistance propelled him forward and paved the way for opportunities in the film industry.

In 2011, Rakesh Master made his debut on the big screen with the film titled “Avva.” Since then, he had the privilege of working with numerous superstar actors, including Prabhash, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and many more. Additionally, he showcased his talent on popular dance reality shows such as Dhee, further establishing his reputation as a versatile and accomplished choreographer.

In some conversations, Rakesh Master candidly expressed his disappointment at not receiving adequate financial compensation compared to other choreographers in the industry. Nonetheless, he remained determined and vowed never to beg for opportunities, remaining steadfast in his commitment to his craft.

He is survived by his son Charan Tej and his third wife, Lakhsmi, as they navigate this profound loss.