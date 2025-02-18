Who linked up Selena Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco? Couple reveals

Singer-actress Selena Gomez’s mother was the one to link them up. Selena ‘s mother revealed that she played cupid in her relationship with fiance Benny Blanco.

Selena and her beau spoke with the media together for the first time, and dropped interesting insights, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In their first joint interview with ‘Interview’ magazine, the couple opened up about how Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, first linked them up.

“I was around 16, 17”, Selena said of when she first met Blanco, whom she got engaged to in December 2024.

As per ‘People’, Benny Blanco then revealed that Selena’s mother had set up a meeting for them to discuss music.

“And we first had music come out in 2013 or something”, he told the outlet. “Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet”.

Along with Selena’s stepfather, Brian Teefey, Mandy, 48, managed her daughter’s career for eight years as she rose to fame on the Disney Channel.

“When she started putting out music, I was so into it. I feel like she was the original sad girl”, Benny Blanco shared of Gomez being with Disney Records at the time. “Everyone was like (beatboxes) and she was like, (sings) ‘I just want to look good for you’, (Laughs) I was drawn to it”.

The singer-actress went on to explain how she started to develop feelings for her other half while they were working on a song together.

“It was really simple”, the ‘Emilia Perez’ star said. “We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me”.