Who is Sitara, the Indian star kid on New York’s Time Square?

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are a happy set of parents. Their daughter Sitara has appeared in an advertisement for a famous jewellery brand PMJ Jewels which has featured its advertisement at the famous Times Square in New York.

The shoot for the advertisement went on for three days. Technically she is the only star kid to feature in Times Square at such a young age. Sitara was paid a hefty sum for being the brand ambassador of this brand, as per reports.

The star kid Sitara has over 1.3 million followers on social media. Sitara often posts glimpses of her dance moves.

She made her debut in the dance video, Penny song, in which her father also featured. She has given her voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.

At 11, she is also an Indian content creator and YouTuber. She is adept at Indian classical dance forms like Kuchhipudi and the Western technical dance form ballet.

A big fan of Alia Bhatt, Sitara started her own YouTube channel ‘Aadya and Sitara’ uploaded fun games, challenges, DIY, craft work, painting etc.

She also participated in a Telugu version of the reality dance competition Dance India Dance along with her father.

Superstar Mahesh Babu posted glimpses on his IG handle and shared beautiful pictures of the same.

Dressed like a typical Indian girl and a princess in a few pictures, she dazzled in jewellery. Her charming face and smile added to her traditional clothes and jewellery.

Her mother, Namrata Shirodkar too posted the same picture and penned a note:

“Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! @sitaraghattamaneni …”

Expressing her gratitude, Sitara also wrote, “Times Squareee! oh my God….Screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier. PMJ Jewels couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

While Sitara has become famous, not many among the millennials would know that Namrata Shirodkar was a much sought-after actor of the 1990s in Bollywood. Her disappearance from the Hindi movies though was quite sudden. If Namrata was the star then, today let’s celebrate Sitara — the star of the day.