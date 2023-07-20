Who is Shakya, daughter of Bollywood actor? Dad Farhan Akhtar went for her graduation ceremony in London

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar, is beaming with pride over his older daughter Shakya Akhtar’s recent graduation from Lancaster University in the UK.

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar, a proud father, shared some heartfelt photos and videos from his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Along with Farhan Akhtar, Shakya was joined by her entire family, including her mother Adhuna Akhtar, grandparents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabani Azmi, and Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar, to celebrate her accomplishment.

Farhan Akhtar said, “Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya.. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement,” alongside photos of Shakya smiling with her dad and grandparents. Move up and up; the world is yours.

With a particular mention of his sister Zoya Akhtar and younger daughter Akira Akhtar, who were unable to attend the ceremony, Farhan Akhtar concluded his caption. He stated, “Missed you Akira Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.”

Though not present in person but Shakya’s aunt Zoya Akhtar was present in spirit as she commented below the post, “FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan.”

Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On! co-star, also congratulated Shakya in a comment below the post. “Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya,” he wrote. All the luck and love for your beautiful future”.

Farhan Akhtar released two cute photos from his London journal last month. His wife Shibani Dandekar and older daughter Shakya Akhtar traveled with him. Farhan and Shakya were seen grinning wide for the camera in the opening scene. Shibani and Stanley Whitehouse joined the pair in the second frame.

Next for Farhan professionally is the direction of Jee Le Zaara. On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of his debut film, Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan revealed the project.

Farhan married hair stylist Adhuna in 2000. 17 years later, they got divorced and then Farhan got married to girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.