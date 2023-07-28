Who is Sekhar Kammula, director of Dhanush-starrer film D51?

On the occasion of the iconic producer, distributor, and exhibitor Shri Narayan Das K Narang’s birthday, Sekhar Kammula directed movie D51 starring Dhanush has been formally revealed. For this movie, the National Award-winning actor teamed up with Kammula, the most pragmatic National Award-winning filmmaker in Tollywood.

With the approval of Narayan Das K Narang, D51, which marks the first time Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula would work together, is being produced on a large scale and in several different languages.

Who is Sekhar Kammula

Sekhar Kammula has won a National Award for directing Dollar Dreams. Sekhar Kammula was born in February 1972 in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, and brought up in Hyderabad. Kammula who is a film director, screenwriter, and producer primarily works in Telegu cinema. He has two Filmfare Awards South and six state Nandi Awards to his name. Kammula represented South Indian Cinema at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Coming back to D51, it will feature Dhanush in a new look. The concept poster features a bundle of old hundred rupee notes with some tall and under-constructed buildings in the background.

The makers have released the concept poster of the film a day ahead of actor Dhanush’s 40th birthday.

The film will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, will produce the film.

Dhanush will appear in an entirely new story that director Sekhar Kammula has meticulously crafted. The project’s creators are also in discussions with a number of big stars for the film. Soon, information on the remaining cast members and technical staff will be released.

Dhanush is also ready with his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’. Arun Matheswaran, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and John Kokken are playing significant roles in the Arun Matheswaran-directed film. The film’s creators will reveal the actor’s appearance on his birthday at around 12 am.

Captain Miller is a historical action-adventure thriller, produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the name of Sathya Jyothi Films, is slated to release in theatres this year. The film’s release date has not yet been disclosed by the producers. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group). The film is presented by Sonali Narang.