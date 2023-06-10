Who is Madhu Mantena? Masaba’s ex-husband to marry Ira Trivedi

In 2011, Mantena played a pivotal role in the establishment of Phantom Films, along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane. This production company went on to create a diverse range of films. One of their notable successes was the film “Queen,” which earned the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2014. Other notable films produced by Phantom Films include “Bombay Velvet” (2015), “Ugly” (2015), which was screened at the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and the New York Indian Film Festival, and “Raman Raghav 2.0” (2016), which was showcased at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. “Super 30” (2019) marked the final film produced by Phantom Films before its dissolution.

Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The couple tied the knot in 2015. However, they mutually decided to part ways and eventually divorced in 2019. Prior to his marriage with Masaba, Mantena was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.