Who is Madhu Mantena? Masaba’s ex-husband to marry Ira Trivedi

Writer Ira Trivedi and acclaimed producer Madhu Mantena are all set to get married on Sunday, June 11.
According to reports, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are rumored to exchange vows at the Iskcon Temple. Following their wedding ceremony, the couple plans to host a grand wedding reception, extending their celebrations to friends and members of the film industry.
Who is Madhu Mantena?
Madhu Varma Mantena is a notable Indian film producer and entrepreneur with active involvement in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. His contributions span multiple regional industries, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the film fraternity.
In the year 2008, Mantena co-produced the highly successful film “Ghajini,” which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. This accomplishment solidified his reputation as a skilled producer with an eye for successful ventures. Continuing his streak, in 2010, Mantena produced a series of notable films, including the political thrillers “Rakht Charitra” and “Rann,” as well as the Bengali drama “Autograph.” These diverse projects demonstrated his ability to venture into different genres and regions, further establishing his presence in the Indian film industry.
In 2011, Mantena played a pivotal role in the establishment of Phantom Films, along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane. This production company went on to create a diverse range of films. One of their notable successes was the film “Queen,” which earned the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2014. Other notable films produced by Phantom Films include “Bombay Velvet” (2015), “Ugly” (2015), which was screened at the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and the New York Indian Film Festival, and “Raman Raghav 2.0” (2016), which was showcased at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. “Super 30” (2019) marked the final film produced by Phantom Films before its dissolution.
Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The couple tied the knot in 2015. However, they mutually decided to part ways and eventually divorced in 2019. Prior to his marriage with Masaba, Mantena was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.