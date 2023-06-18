Among the many celebrities who are participating in BB OTT 2, is Jad Hadid, a dynamic Lebanese model from Dubai, who has attracted the eye of viewers and piqued their curiosity among the mix of well-known figures and newcomers.

Who is Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid, a native of Lebanon, spent his formative years in the energetic city of Beirut before setting off on a transforming adventure that took him to the vibrant metropolis of Dubai. This change in setting altered the scenery and opened the door for his illustrious modelling career. Jad quickly rose to prominence in the fashion world thanks to his striking looks and great talent, eventually becoming one of the highest-paid models in the Middle East.

Jad Hadid’s personal background gives his appealing persona depth in addition to his professional accomplishments. With fitness model Ramona Khalil, with whom he enjoys a happy marriage, they have a lovely daughter and are enjoying being parents together. Jad’s unshakable dedication to his work and family is demonstrated in this area of his life, which strengthens his relatability as a Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

Similar to Abdu Rozik, a standout participant from Bigg Boss Season 16, Jad Hadid arrives at the show with a diverse and deep history. Jad, who is from a different nation and has a distinctive mix of experiences, gives viewers the chance to discover alternative viewpoints and deepen their understanding of various cultures.

His participation in the show is providing a dynamic component that engages with the audience and sparks insightful discussions