Who is Ira Trivedi? Filmmaker Madhu Mantena’s would-be-wife

Ira Trivedi is a versatile Indian personality known for her roles as an author, columnist, and yoga teacher. Her writing encompasses both fiction and nonfiction, with a particular focus on topics concerning women and gender in India. She has authored several notable works, including “India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century,” “What Would You Do to Save the World?,” “The Great Indian Love Story,” and “There’s No Love on Wall Street.” Through her writings, Trivedi explores and sheds light on various aspects of contemporary Indian society and its intricacies, offering valuable insights and perspectives to her readers. Additionally, she is also recognized as a dedicated yoga teacher, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.

Born in Lucknow, India, Ira Trivedi hails from a family with literary roots, as her grandmother is the renowned author Kranti Trivedi.

Trivedi’s journey into yoga commenced during her time as a student at Wellesley College. In 2006, she graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in economics. She furthered her academic pursuits by earning an MBA from Columbia University.

Trivedi’s dedication to yoga led her to complete Acharya training from the esteemed Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre. This comprehensive training enhanced her expertise in the practice and philosophy of yoga, solidifying her role as a yoga teacher and enabling her to share her knowledge and passion with others.