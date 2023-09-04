Who is Damini Bhatla? Learn about this Bigg Boss contestant

Damini Bhatla, a celebrated playback singer in the Indian Film Industry, has left her melodious mark in both Bollywood and Telugu cinema. Born on July 4, 1996, in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, India, she is the daughter of CH Radha Krishna and CH Sri Jhansi.

Damini embarked on her musical journey with a strong foundation in Carnatic music, initially learning under the guidance of Smt. Akunda Satyavathi in Kakinada. Her pursuit of musical excellence led her to Hyderabad, where she continued her training under the mentorship of Sri DV Mohan Krishna and later, Sri NC Murthy, further honing her Carnatic skills.

As her talent blossomed, Damini Bhatla graced television screens, participating in acclaimed shows such as Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and the revered Padutha Teeyaga, hosted by the legendary S.P. Balasubramanyam. Her Instagram profile boasts a substantial following of more than a lakh of dedicated fans.

Advertisement

In addition to her remarkable journey, Damini’s elder sister, Mounima Bhatla, is also a gifted singer, showcasing the family’s deep-rooted musical talent.

Damini Bhatla’s vocal prowess has left an indelible mark in the music industry, with hits like “Nee Kosam” from the movie “Love in London” and “Paccha Bottesina” from “Baahubali: The Beginning.” Another notable track is “Pacche Thee Neeyada” from the same blockbuster film. Her rendition of “Kannalum Kannalum” from the movie “Size Zero” further solidified her fame.

Now, fans eagerly anticipate her appearance on a controversial reality show, wondering if her musical talent will shine just as brightly in this new endeavor.