Who is A$AP Rocky? – His Connection with Rihanna

Born on October 3, 1988, A$AP Rocky is an American rapper and music producer. He is an integral part of the hip-hop group “A$AP Mob,” from which he derived his stage name. In August 2011, Rocky’s track ‘Peso’ was leaked online and swiftly gained traction on the radio waves. This marked the beginning of his journey, culminating in the release of his inaugural mixtape titled “Live. Love. A$AP.”

Riding high on the triumph of his mixtape, Rocky secured recording contracts with Polo Grounds Music, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records. His accolades include the MTVU Woodie Award, MTV Video Music Award Japan, and BET Award, while also amassing nominations for distinguished honors such as the MTV Europe Music Awards, World Music Awards, and Grammy Awards.

All about A$AP Rocky

Full Name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers

Nickname: A$AP Rocky

Birth date: October 3, 1988

Age: 34

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Height: 5′ 10″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Net Worth: $10 million

Background

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, more commonly known as A$AP Rocky, was born in Manhattan’s Harlem area to parents Renee Black and Adrian Mayers. Rocky began rapping when he was just nine years old. He faced difficult times in his life, with his dad going to jail when he was 12 and passing away shortly after. Tragedy struck again when his brother was killed in Harlem when Rocky was 13. This loss motivated him to take his rapping seriously.

Rocky joined the A$AP Mob group in 2007. He officially started his career as a rapper in July 2011 with his song ‘Purple Swag,’ which quickly gained popularity in New York City. After his song ‘Peso’ was leaked online in August 2011, it gained attention on the respected New York radio station Hot 97 within weeks. He also released his mixtape “Live. Love. A$AP,” which caught the eye of several record labels. This led to him signing a two-year, $3 million deal with “Bryan Leach’s Polo Grounds Music.” Rocky then formed his own label called “A$AP Worldwide” alongside “A$AP Yams.”

Rocky’s time with “J Records” was short-lived due to the merger of “RCA Music Group” with “Jive Records” and “Arista” into “RCA Records.” As a result, all of Rocky’s future releases were under the RCA label. Later on, Rocky collaborated with Gucci Mane and 21 Savage for the song ‘Cocky,’ which was part of the movie “Uncle Drew.” He also released the single ‘Bad Company’ featuring BlocBoy JB. Another single, ‘A$AP Forever,’ premiered on “The Tonight Show,” followed by ‘Distorted Records,’ and a music video was released the next day.

In October 2021, Rocky made his mixtape “Live. Love. A$AP” available on streaming platforms. On March 25, 2022, he contributed to two tracks on Japanese DJ Nigo’s album, “I Know Nigo!” Rocky is currently in a relationship with music star Rihanna, and they have become parents together.

Career Timeline

2007 – A$AP Rocky becomes a part of the hip-hop crew “A$AP Mob.”

2011 – A$AP Rocky drops his track ‘Purple Swag,’ which swiftly becomes a hit on the streets of New York City.

2013 –A$AP Rocky unveils his first studio album, “Long. Live. A$AP.”

2015 – Rocky makes a brief appearance in the indie comedy-drama “Dope,” which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival.

2018 – Rocky teams up with Gucci Mane and 21 Savage for the song ‘Cocky,’ as part of the promotion for the movie “Uncle Drew.”

2021 – Rocky marks a decade by reissuing his 2011 mixtape “Live. Love. ASAP” on all major streaming platforms.