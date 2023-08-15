Who are the probable Bigg Boss 17 contestants?

The curtains have fallen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, crowning Elvish Yadav as the victor. His triumph earned him a handsome reward of 25 lakhs rupees, an enduring stockpile of groceries, and, of course, the coveted trophy. As the dust settles on this season’s journey, chatter turns to the prospect of Bigg Boss 17 and the potential inclusion of Elvish.

While Elvish remains uncertain about his participation, the air is ripe with speculation about the cast of the upcoming season.

Among the contenders being contemplated for the next installment, a diverse array of names has emerged. This potential lineup showcases individuals from an array of fields.

The potential roster of Bigg Boss 17 contestants might also feature the likes of Mr. Faisu, a Social Media Influencer making waves. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, a popular Television Actress, is another possible contender. In the mix, Awez Darbar stands out for his prowess in dance and social media influence.

Surbhi Jyoti, whose impact resonates within the realm of Television Acting, is making news as a potential participant. Adding to the mix, Anjali Arora, noted for her digital influence, is also under consideration. Kanika Mann, recognized for her contributions to Television Acting, is another name that has cropped up on the radar.

Fahmaan Khan, a seasoned Television Actor, is also making news as a potential participant. Aishwarya Sharma, celebrated for her work as a Television Actress, garners attention from fans and enthusiasts alike. On the radar is Mohsin Khan, a familiar face in the world of Television Acting. Completing this list is Anjum Fakih, esteemed for her contributions as a Television Actress.

The stage is all ready for a new chapter in the Bigg Boss saga, where anticipation runs high and speculations take flight. We are yet to see what the new season is going to look like. Who do you think is going to make it as Bigg Boss 17 contestants?