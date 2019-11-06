The official trailer of Apple TV’s The Banker has been released. Featuring Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult, the trailer brings in the elements of the real-life story of two African American entrepreneurs to screen.

Bernard Garrett ( Mackie) and Joe Morris( Jackson) tried to change the rule of the white man’s USA, by buying real estate and built banks that would help other African Americans in pursuing the American dream, by hiring a white working-class man to be the face of their business.

All this was done as they pulled the strings behind the scenes by posing as his janitor and chauffer respectively.

Set in the ’50s, the trailer oozes style, swagger and vintage nostalgia.

Samuel L Jackson shared the trailer of The Banker on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “When you can’t beat the system…BUY IT. The Apple Original Film #TheBanker comes to theaters on Dec 6. @AppleTV.”

Actor Nicholas Hoult was all grateful to be a part of the film and further wrote on social media, “So fortunate to be a part of this movie. The Apple Original Film #TheBanker comes to theaters on Dec 6. With the brilliant anthonymackie @samuelljackson iamnialong @The_JessieT #TheBanker…”

The Banker was independently produced by Romulus Entertainment and later subsequently acquired by Apple in July 2019, so the company could release the film as an Apple Original.

George Nolfi has directed the film apart from and co-writing the script with Niceole Levy, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by Smith, Younger, and Brad Caleb Kane.

The film will have a limited theatrical release starting on 6 December 2019, followed by its digital release on the new Apple TV+ streaming service in January 2020.

