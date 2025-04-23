Honey Singh reveals what Ajay Devgn did after he got 4 hours late on ‘Singham Returns’ sets

The east coast of Mumbai, which is known mostly for its docks and international trade, donned a crimson hue of glamour on Tuesday with the launch of the song ‘Money Money’ from the upcoming movie ‘Raid 2.’

During the event, held inside the M2M ferry sailing off the Eastern Waterfront, music producer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is often called the ‘Bluetooth King of India,’ revealed that he was late for the shoot of the song ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ from the 2014 release ‘Singham Returns.’ However, Honey shared that while he feared being scolded by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for being 4 hours late on the shoot, to his surprise, the actor calmly interacted with him and jammed over the song.

Honey broke out on the scene in 2011 with his chartbuster album ‘International Villager.’ By 2014, the singer was riding high on success, with practically every producer in Bollywood running to him to cash in on his popularity and ensure opening day collections owing to his sure-shot hit tracks. However, Honey witnessed a slump when he fell into the vortex of bipolar disorder. Eventually, he vanished from the scene as he became very elusive and stayed indoors. He spoke about this in detail in his Netflix documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.’

‘Money Money’ marks Honey’s second collaboration with Ajay after more than a decade. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and sees Ajay in the lead role of an honest income tax officer who is after weeding out the money accumulated from illegal and corrupt lobbies.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 1.