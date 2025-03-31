Hayao Miyazaki reacts to AI-generated Ghibli art: “An insult to life itself”

As artificial intelligence-generated art flows forward, social media has recently been flooded with AI-generated images copying the idiosyncratic style of hand-drawings that are characteristic of Studio Ghibli. Fans are talking about the eerie similarity, and the recent revival of AI-generated Ghibli-style material has again sparked a long-debated issue about technology and animation—an issue on which timeless director Hayao Miyazaki has always held firm opposition.

Hayao Miyazaki, the genius behind some of the most beloved animated films such as ‘Spirited Away’, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, and ‘Princess Mononoke’, has built a career in traditional animation. Studio Ghibli has been the byword for handmade elegance, intricate detail, and an unparalleled ability to capture human emotion for generations.

With the rise of AI-generated artwork mimicking the signature Ghibli aesthetic, fans and artists alike have speculated about Miyazaki’s response. His known distaste for artificial intelligence in art leaves little doubt as to where he stands on the matter.

Hayao Miyazaki on AI in animation

Miyazaki has long been publicly against AI creativity in the past. One of the most famous instances was in 2016 when Dwango AI Lab researchers introduced him to an AI-generated animation project.

The presentation was in the form of a robotically walking, AI-generated monster, in order to demonstrate the ability of machine learning to be used in animation.

Miyazaki’s reaction was anything but impressed. He called the demonstration “an insult to life itself,” expressing deep discomfort at the idea of removing human intention and emotion from animation. His reaction was widely popular online.

Given this history, it is unsurprising that AI-generated Ghibli art has sparked fresh discussions among fans and industry professionals.

The social media frenzy over AI Ghibli art

In recent months, AI-powered tools like MidJourney, Stable Diffusion, and OpenAI’s DALL·E have become increasingly sophisticated, allowing users to generate images that replicate various artistic styles, including Ghibli’s.

These include pictures of fantastical realms evocative of the dreamlike Miyazaki staples, others reconceptualized pop culture iconography or contemporary cities in Studio Ghibli-esque form. The hyper-realistic but painted outcomes have resulted in both plaudits and criticism, culminating in an ambivalent reception from the community of animators.

Many artists and animators see AI-generated Ghibli-style art as a direct challenge to the years of effort that go into hand-drawn animation. They argue that while AI may be able to replicate a visual style, it cannot capture the depth, emotion, and cultural significance embedded in Ghibli’s work.

On the other hand, supporters of AI argue that such tools democratize the art of creating art and allow unorthodox hands to engage in and enjoy new kinds of art. Others even see AI-generated Ghibli art as homage rather than imitation.