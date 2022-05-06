Wedding Pics of AR Rahman’s daughter shared on Instagram

The fictitious singer took to his social media handle and dropped a picture from his daughter’s wedding. “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan,” AR Rahman wrote in the caption.

The wedding was on May 3. The newlyweds are seen in colour-coordinated outfits in the picture, shared by the ace musician. While Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is seen in a white sherwani, Khatija looked royal in the printed off-white attire.

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is an aspiring entrepreneur and an audio engineer by profession. Khatija, on the other hand, is a playback singer and is the voice behind songs like ‘Farishton’, ‘Pudhiya Manidha’ and others. She has also given her voice to a number of Tamil songs.

Though Rahman prefers to keep his private life away from the limelight, on the special occasion of his eldest daughter Khatija Rahman’s engagement, the music genius shared a family picture on Instagram.