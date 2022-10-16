Follow Us:
"We are not dead" Says Cartoon Network To The Internet

On social media, fans were posting the timeline of Cartoon Network’s lifespan and thanked the banner for 30 years of entertaining shows. Although the fact is that Cartoon Network is not shutting down but is being merged with Warner Bros and won’t operate as a standalone production.

October 16, 2022

Recently social media was flooded with news of Cartoon Network shutting down. But Cartoon Network took it to their official Twitter handle on Saturday and denied all the rumors saying, “We are not Dead”.

Right after clarifying their stance, Cartoon Network posted a meme video

