“We are not dead” Says Cartoon Network To The Internet

Recently social media was flooded with news of Cartoon Network shutting down. But Cartoon Network took it to their official Twitter handle on Saturday and denied all the rumors saying, “We are not Dead”.

Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30 To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

On social media, fans were posting the timeline of Cartoon Network’s lifespan and thanked the banner for 30 years of entertaining shows. Although the fact is that Cartoon Network is not shutting down but is being merged with Warner Bros and won’t operate as a standalone production.

Rip Cartoon Network Studios 1994-2022. The studio will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. #RIPCartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/DqK330VzKM — VIV ‘ACE’ AJAY  (@TarakSpace) October 12, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network (1992-2022) pic.twitter.com/LVXDBtRedD

— moc (@manofculturez) October 12, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network

Have a video I found in discord pic.twitter.com/L2Lg6UktyY — Blazer (@IncognitoBlazer) October 13, 2022

To everyone at cartoon network, thank you for 30 years of great storytelling and characters.

You will be missed, RIP Cartoon Network.#FireDavidZaslav pic.twitter.com/bPARfyty61 — Kren (@KrensThighHighs) October 12, 2022

Right after clarifying their stance, Cartoon Network posted a meme video