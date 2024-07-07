WATERBOMB Seoul day 1: Deadpool, Wolverine surprise; Cha Eun Woo shines

Seoul’s highly anticipated WATERBOMB event’s first day started with a roar. Scheduled for July 5-7, Day 1 saw power-packed performances from beloved K-pop stars along with exciting water fights. K-pop boyband ASTRO was taken by surprise when their beloved singer and actor Cha Eun Woo was announced as the secret guest. The event also featured surprise appearances by Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine from the Marvel comics.

Apart from ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s electrifying performance and the surprise visit of Jackman and Reynolds, which marked the international participation of celebrities in a local Seoul event, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and former NU’EST member BAEKHO also stole the show with their dynamic performances. The first day also featured other K-pop acts, including Kang Daniel, LUN8, fromis_9, CHUU, and WOO WONJAE.

The Hollywood stars, who are currently promoting their upcoming film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine,’ charmed South Korean fans with their trademark banter, wit, humor, and charm. They engaged in playful conversations and made a splash with water guns, enhancing the fans’ experience at WATERBOMB.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 워터밤_오피셜 (@waterbomb_official)

Actor and singer Cha Eun Woo captivated the fans with his singing and electric dance moves. Known for his charismatic presence, captivating vocals, and good looks, the K-pop idol ensured the audience had a great time. When he appeared on stage, the crowd gave a unanimous shoutout, unable to get enough of him. Since the event, clips of his performance have been flooding social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 워터밤_오피셜 (@waterbomb_official)

Additionally, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and NU’EST’s BAEKHO amplified the energy and excitement levels at WATERBOMB. Known for her bold and fierce stage performances, Hwasa captivated the crowd with a dynamic performance. Her powerful voice and groovy dance routines exuded confidence and left fans in awe. Meanwhile, BAEKHO struck a chord with fans as they cheered loudly, appreciating his deep voice and commanding stage presence. His performance was both thrilling and emotionally charged.

The first day of WATERBOMB was a success and a memorable experience for fans. With two more days to go, the energy is expected to remain high as fans look forward to more thrilling performances.