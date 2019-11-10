Rajkummar Rao is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. The Shahid fame actor has time and again confessed his admiration for the megastar on many occasions.

In a recent video that Rajkummar shared on Instagram, SRK is seen reciting Rajkummar’s dialogue from his hit film Stree.

Rajkummar wrote alongside the video, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever.”

After Shah Rukh finishes the dialogue, Rajkummar says, “Love you, sir,” and in return, receives a kiss on his cheek from him.

Stree director Amar Kaushik was the first to respond to the video and responded with, “Wahhhh. Love this.”

Actor Abhishek Banjeree also commented on the post and wrote, “Bhaiiii…pleajjjjjj” with heart emojis.

The 35-year-old actor mentioned a special moment when he met SRK during the shoot of Queen.

“I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio!”He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?” he added.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in Made In China and will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi Afza.