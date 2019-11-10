Rajkummar Rao is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. The Shahid fame actor has time and again confessed his admiration for the megastar on many occasions.
In a recent video that Rajkummar shared on Instagram, SRK is seen reciting Rajkummar’s dialogue from his hit film Stree.
Rajkummar wrote alongside the video, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever.”
After Shah Rukh finishes the dialogue, Rajkummar says, “Love you, sir,” and in return, receives a kiss on his cheek from him.
Stree director Amar Kaushik was the first to respond to the video and responded with, “Wahhhh. Love this.”
Actor Abhishek Banjeree also commented on the post and wrote, “Bhaiiii…pleajjjjjj” with heart emojis.
The 35-year-old actor mentioned a special moment when he met SRK during the shoot of Queen.
“I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio!”He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?” he added.
On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in Made In China and will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi Afza.
View this post on Instagram
“Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn’t rosy though–I didn’t get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I’d be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn’t have money & I’d call my friends saying, ‘Can I come over to eat?’ Giving up wasn’t an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I’d try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn’t demotivated. I persistently followed up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me to audition for Love Sex aur Dhokha. A week went by & I hadn’t heard back–that’s when I questioned, ‘Will they call?’ Then it happened…everything I worked for culminated in that one moment. I was at home when I got the most important call of my life. The words were, ‘Ho gaya, you got the film!’ I fell to my knees, cried & called my mom. The movie released & that’s when the doors opened. But I’ll tell you a stand out moment–it was sometime after Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like? What’s ironic is, that the people who in the beginning weren’t interested in me for a lead role–today offer me films. I’m the same actor, the same person, but now I’m offered the roles. I’ve believed in my craft, even when things weren’t going well. I just knew–I put it out in the Universe & attracted it. Remember, no matter what anyone says, no one will believe in you, the way YOU do–so hustle & let the Universe do the rest.”