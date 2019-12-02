It was a proud moment for actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor as their daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her debut at Le Bal or the Paris Ball. Popularly known as Le Bal, the annual high-profiled fashion event sees young women chosen from reputed families around the world, walking down the Ball escorted by chosen cavaliers, to make their social debuts. This year, Shanaya Kapoor made her debut at the ball and made sure to turn heads with her walk.

Proud father, Sanjay Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s dance with her cavalier. Shanaya can be seen donning an off-shoulder ruffled red gown, escorted by a handsome hunk, who has been identified as Maximilian, at the event.

The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the video and pictures from the event.

View this post on Instagram So Proud of you ❤️ #lebal #paris A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 1, 2019 at 6:49pm PST

Meanwhile, Shanaya’s mother also shared her pictures from the event.

After she made her debut, Sanjay and Shanaya shared their first dance at the ball. Maheep took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from the heartwarming moment.

When in Paris, Shanaya visited the Eiffel Tower. Sanjay Kapoor shared adorable photos of Shanaya and himself posing at the Eiffel Tower. “My debutante,” he captioned the post.

Shanaya Kapoor has not made her Bollywood debut but she is a bona fide celebrity. On the work front, She will be seen working as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.