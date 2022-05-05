Watch out for some remarkable roles Abhishek Banerjee has played in his films

Abhishek Banerjee has always left a mark on the screen with his amazing performance. The actor is just 4 years old in the industry and he is playing the dark horse very brilliantly. Other than bringing a different kind of character in his films, The actor’s comic timing has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics every time he has appeared.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s watch out for some of his promising performances that won the hearts of the audience.

1. Jaana in Stree

The actor captured the limelight with the brilliant comic timing that he showed in the movie while being a normal Jaana and then with the possessed one. The actor very effortlessly bought the comic angle to both of his characters in the film which was really worth applause.

2. Subodh aka Compounder in Mirzapur

Abhishek left a very significant mark with his phenomenal acting while he played the character of a friend of the main lead in the series. The intensity of his character was really amazing and successfully captured the attention of the masses.

3. Mahendra in Dream Girl

Again a perfect dose of comedy, Abhishek was seen presenting his amazing comic timing in every frame that he brings up with utmost innocence of his character who played a very pivotal role in the storyline.

4. Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok

Yet again unfolding a new shade of his acting phenomenal, the actor went out of his genre and bought a whole new dark and intense character that received immense appreciation from the audience and the critics.

5. Lawyer in Rashmi Rocket

Abhishek wearing a black lawyer suit and presenting a case in the courtroom was never imagined by the audience but the actor just nailed the performance with his brilliant acting that has shouldered the main lead in a very significant way.

On the film front, Abhishek will be seen in ‘Nazarandaaz’ ‘Bhediya’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.