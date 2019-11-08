After Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta earned huge success, he is back with yet another film titled Darbar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film is bankrolled on a huge scale by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar will be releasing in four languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers of the film released the motion poster of the film on Thursday. Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Mohan Lal and Salman Khan released the motion posters in their respective languages.

On Thursday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the motion poster of the film. In the motion poster, Rajinikanth can be seen as a stylish cop who is in the middle of a fight. He looks exalted while sitting on a rolling chair.

Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss… One of the biggest combinations of #Indian cinema… Here’s #DarbarMotionPoster… #Darbar is slated for #Pongal2020 release (sic).”

Actor Kamal Haasan also took to his official Twitter handle to unveil the Tamil motion poster of Darbar.

According to India Today, Darbar will release on January 10, so that it can enjoy a good run in theatres amidst other Pongal/Sankranti releases. An official confirmation regarding the film’s release date is yet to be made.

In Murugadoss’s Darbar, he will play two roles, as that of a cop and a social activist. Darbar is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the theatres on Pongal 2020. The film also stars Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.