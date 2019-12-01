After the release of two big songs “Mard Maratha” and “Mann Mein Hai Shiva”, the makers of Panipat are all set to release their next song “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” on Monday.

On Sunday, the makers released the teaser of the song featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai. The song will depict the love story of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai.

Actress Kriti Sanon has shared the teaser of the song on her official Instagram account. Alongside the clip, Kriti wrote, “A love story that radiates strength! #SapnaHaiSachHai from #Panipat out tomorrow (sic).”

Even Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of the song on his official Instagram handle. While “Mard Maratha” was a celebratory tribute to the brave Maratha warriors featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai who joins other rules of the Maratha empire in praising the valour of their warrior lineage, “Mann Mein Hai Shiva” was a celebratory song that showed the retreating of forces of the opponent and hails Lord Shiva whilst motivating the Maratha forces for a bigger battle.

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Suresh Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will showcase the epic battle between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali’s force. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers who were excited to see the battle of Panipat being showcased on a huge scale on the silver screen.

The film is slated to hit screens on 6th December 2019.