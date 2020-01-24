The first song from Hina Khan’s debut film Hacked is out. Titled “Ab Na Phir Se”, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai, composed and written by Amjad Nadeem Aamir.

Hina shared the news of the launch on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Before your life is #Hacked, there comes a moment when your heart is Hacked! #AbNaPhirSe out now: LINK IN BIO!”

“Ab Na Phir Se” will remind audiences of the 90’s sad numbers that spoke of heartbreak and the problems in romantic relationships.

After the trailer of Hacked created much buzz with audiences, its first song will also echo with fans who enjoy that kind of music.

Hacked is an upcoming psychological thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions.

Apart from Hina, the film also starrs Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

Revolving around cybersecurity, the plot is mainly about a boy’s love for an older woman and how it turns into an obsession.

Hacked is slated to release on 7 February 2020.