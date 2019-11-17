After creating much buzz with the hook step of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 song “Bala”, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another song. This time the actor has recreated the hook step of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s song “Dheeme Dheeme” from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On Saturday, actress Bhumi Pednekar took to his official Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be seen dancing with her Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the song “Dheeme Dheeme”.

Alongside the video, Bhumi wrote, “Chandani Raat main..Hero @ayushmannk ke saath main. #DheemeDheeme Thank you AK for always just being the best. Love Love Love you #PatiPatniAurWoh (sic).”



Earlier, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped the trailer of the film. Soon after, they released the first song titled “Dheeme Dheeme”.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.